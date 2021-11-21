Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $318.17. 1,749,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

