Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock valued at $82,060,409. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

