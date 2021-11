BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 438.5 days.

OTCMKTS BLRDF traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

