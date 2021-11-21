BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 438.5 days.

OTCMKTS BLRDF traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

