BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,222 shares.The stock last traded at $89.74 and had previously closed at $82.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

