BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,222 shares.The stock last traded at $89.74 and had previously closed at $82.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
