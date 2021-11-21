BitCore Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.39 million and $401,364.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,743.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.45 or 0.07342200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00381721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.85 or 0.00975593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00086238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.49 or 0.00417606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00267900 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

