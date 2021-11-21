BitSend Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $70,132.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00339689 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,949,537 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

