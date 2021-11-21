BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

