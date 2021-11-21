BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $119.51. 205,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,547. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

