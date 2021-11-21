BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT opened at $13.77 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

