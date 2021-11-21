BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,419. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

