BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

