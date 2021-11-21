Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSE BSL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 37,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

