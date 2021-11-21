Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.