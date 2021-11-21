BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $355.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.46.

Workday stock opened at $286.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

