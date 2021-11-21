BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

