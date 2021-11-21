BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LILM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.27.

LILM stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55. Lilium has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

