BOOM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,067.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $77,067.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,444,400 coins and its circulating supply is 778,413,667 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

