Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
BSDGY stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.
Bosideng International Company Profile
