Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Research Coverage Started at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BSDGY stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

