Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.29. 154,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

