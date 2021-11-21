BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 18720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.