Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 116.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.79 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

