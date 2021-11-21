Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 14th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BYFC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

