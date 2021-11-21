Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells $23,025.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $23,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.