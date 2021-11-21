Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Shares of ALGT opened at $183.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $197.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

