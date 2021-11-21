Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 82,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,966. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -370.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

