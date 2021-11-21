Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,996 shares of company stock worth $21,681,904. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.