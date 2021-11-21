Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,996 shares of company stock worth $21,681,904. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

