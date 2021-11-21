Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.25. 1,743,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

