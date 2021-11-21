Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.56. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. TriState Capital has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

