Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.40 million to $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

