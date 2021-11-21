Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $150.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.44.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.