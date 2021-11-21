Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.