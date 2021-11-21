Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

ZBH stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $127.13 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,963 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

