Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

ABBV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.24. 5,870,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

