Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.