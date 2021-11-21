Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AVDL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 444,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.