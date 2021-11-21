Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

