Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $3.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.62. Cummins posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

