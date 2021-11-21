Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $3.18. eHealth reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $93.19.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

