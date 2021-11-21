Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. 685,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.