Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. 685,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

