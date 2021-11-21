Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 415,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,933. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heartland Express by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

