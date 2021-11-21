Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 40,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

