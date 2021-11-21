Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

