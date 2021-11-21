Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Price Target at $51.29

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,525. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 535,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $9,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barnes Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 162,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.