Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $89.33

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE CPA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 723,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Copa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 130.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

