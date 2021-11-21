Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $16.67

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 553,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,777,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

