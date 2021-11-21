Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$148.00

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$130.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 47.48. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$95.30 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

