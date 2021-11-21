Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 935

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 935 ($12.22).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.77. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

