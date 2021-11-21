Brokerages Set WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price at C$22.81

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIR.U shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.93 and a 12 month high of C$21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

