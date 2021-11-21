Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $473.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.70. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.