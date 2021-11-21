Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.